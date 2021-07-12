Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Govt to grant three day holiday for Eid-ul-Azha: sources

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

12th Jul, 2021. 10:35 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
NCOC Eid Al-Adha guidelines

The Government of Pakistan on Monday has decided to grant a three-day holiday on the occurrence of Eid-ul-Azha, citing sources.

According to the report, the holidays will fall from July 20 to July 22 stating the three days of Eid.

According to the sources, the Interior Ministry had sent a summary to the Prime Minister, signifying a four-day holiday on Eid-ul-Azha.

In case of three holidays, workers will have to continue offices on the third day of Eid, claims sources.

Govt workers expecting longer holidays

Whereas, government workers are hoping to get nine days off for Eid-ul-Adha this year.

On the contrary, the crescent moon of the month of Zil Hajj was not marked in Saudi Arabia, according to an official Saudi government account on Twitter. So the first day of Zil Hajj will be on July 11, while Eid will fall on July 20.

According to the report, previously the Eid holidays in Pakistan were predicted to start from Saturday, July 17.

Whereas the Hajj holiday would be on July 20, followed by the Eid-ul-Adha holidays on July 21, 22, and 23, government workers had been supposing to get a total of nine days off. Offices are expected to reopen from July 25.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee held today in Karachi for the Zil Hajj moon and an announcement made by Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad after consultations with experts and committee members that the Eidul Azha will be held on July 21

Furthermore, no official announcement by the government has been made yet.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Shahbaz Sharif
6 mins ago
PTI has left millions of people unemployed in the country: Shahbaz Sharif

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif condemned the PTI-led government and said that it...
Students In Pakistan Wakeup To Go To Schools Today
23 mins ago
Sindh government might shut schools amid rising COVID-19 cases

The Sindh government is likely to close primary schools as COVID-19 cases...
Priyanka Chopra
23 mins ago
Priyanka Chopra shares unseen childhood pic to wish her brother on birthday

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra shared a childhood picture along with a heartfelt...
UAE
31 mins ago
UAE to launch digital currency over the next five years

The Central Bank of the oil-rich Gulf state, which serves as the...
New Vehicle
48 mins ago
Most popular new Vehicle Best reviews 2021

What’s been the most popular automobile review on the What Car website...
Bushra Ansari dance
50 mins ago
Actress Bushra Ansari is once again under criticism

Dance video of senior Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari has gone viral on...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Shahbaz Sharif
6 mins ago
PTI has left millions of people unemployed in the country: Shahbaz Sharif

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif condemned the PTI-led government and said that it...
Students In Pakistan Wakeup To Go To Schools Today
23 mins ago
Sindh government might shut schools amid rising COVID-19 cases

The Sindh government is likely to close primary schools as COVID-19 cases...
Priyanka Chopra
23 mins ago
Priyanka Chopra shares unseen childhood pic to wish her brother on birthday

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra shared a childhood picture along with a heartfelt...
UAE
31 mins ago
UAE to launch digital currency over the next five years

The Central Bank of the oil-rich Gulf state, which serves as the...