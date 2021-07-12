Govt to grant three day holiday for Eid-ul-Azha: sources

The Government of Pakistan on Monday has decided to grant a three-day holiday on the occurrence of Eid-ul-Azha, citing sources.

According to the report, the holidays will fall from July 20 to July 22 stating the three days of Eid.

According to the sources, the Interior Ministry had sent a summary to the Prime Minister, signifying a four-day holiday on Eid-ul-Azha.

In case of three holidays, workers will have to continue offices on the third day of Eid, claims sources.

Govt workers expecting longer holidays

Whereas, government workers are hoping to get nine days off for Eid-ul-Adha this year.

On the contrary, the crescent moon of the month of Zil Hajj was not marked in Saudi Arabia, according to an official Saudi government account on Twitter. So the first day of Zil Hajj will be on July 11, while Eid will fall on July 20.

According to the report, previously the Eid holidays in Pakistan were predicted to start from Saturday, July 17.

Whereas the Hajj holiday would be on July 20, followed by the Eid-ul-Adha holidays on July 21, 22, and 23, government workers had been supposing to get a total of nine days off. Offices are expected to reopen from July 25.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee held today in Karachi for the Zil Hajj moon and an announcement made by Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad after consultations with experts and committee members that the Eidul Azha will be held on July 21

Furthermore, no official announcement by the government has been made yet.