Govt to launch ‘Kamyab Pakistan’ programme on July 29

Web Desk

14th Jul, 2021. 03:33 pm
Govt All Set To Prep For Next Election By Introducing 'Kamyab Pakistan Program'

ISLAMABAD: The government is all set to launch the country’s biggest welfare Kamyab Pakistan’ programme on July 29, 2021, which envisages pulling around four million families out of poverty, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

During a meeting with the Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said that the prime minister had decided to pace up the implementation of public welfare programmes across the country.

According to a statement issued by the Finance Ministry, the prime minister is scheduled to inaugurate the programme at a central function to be held at the Convention Centre, and Dar has been assigned the responsibility to make preparations for the event.

“Kamyab Pakistan is the biggest programme on [the] government’s public welfare agenda,” Tarin said.

Housing projects, skill development and soft loans would feature in the programme, whereas health cards and agricultural services would also be part of the programme, he added.

Dar said that billions of rupees have been earmarked for the programme, under which the government would provide interest-free loans of up to Rs0.5 million.

In addition, under the Kamyab Kissan programme, farmers would be provided interest-free loans, while the people would also be given loans for businesses, he said, adding that the government would also provide technical education to one member of each family, while the people would also be given an opportunity to be included in the low-cost housing scheme.

Dar said that the mechanism has also been devised to facilitate low-income people with micro-financing.

