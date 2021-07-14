Double Click 728 x 90
Govt to provide Rs28 billion subsidy on purchase of agri-tools: SAPM

14th Jul, 2021. 06:50 pm
ISLAMABAD: The government would provide a Rs28 billion subsidy on the purchase of agriculture tools and equipment to mechanise the local agriculture sector for enhancing per-acre yield, a government official said on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema said that the list of agriculture tools has been increased from 12 items to 81, adding that the government provided half of the total amount on the purchase of these agriculture tools that would help increase the output of crops and conserve inputs.

Owing to the steps taken by the present government, the output of all major crops witnessed a significant growth, he said, adding that the country was spending billions of dollars on the import of food commodities that would start reducing by the next year and help achieve sustainable economic growth.

Cheema said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given special attention to farmers and farming communities across the country, which were neglected by all the previous governments and took measures to protect them from exploitation and introduced a mechanism for price fixation of different crops.

Due to the introduction of a proper pricing mechanism, the local farmers received a significant amount during the current year, he said, adding that steps would be taken to double their income in the next seven years.

To improve the storage facilities across the country, Cheema said Rs180 billion had been earmarked for the development of godowns, adding that a Rs7 billion development programme was prepared for each union council to promote and develop the agriculture sector in the country.

