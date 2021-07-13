Govt urged to buy electricity from public sector

Hyderabad: A labour union has requested the federal government to buy electricity from public sector instead of preferring private producers.

Leaders from All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (APWHEWU) stressed that expensive energy is undermining public and private organisations and above all is taking a toll on the customers.

Speaking at the National Labour Conference on late Monday evening, the organisers said they were trying to ensure electricity supply to consumers despite an acute shortage of line and other staff and also faced several other hindrances including rains, heat waves and coronavirus.

Moreover, they requested the government to grant all workers’ a month’s bonus.

Welcoming guests, veteran labour leader and APWHEWU President Abdul Latif Nizamani highlighted the injustices endured by employees including the increasing workload due to shortage of staff and lack of modern equipment and training.

He expressed grievances that three powerhouses of Sindh— Kotri, Lakhra and Jamshoro—remained shut and expensive electricity was purchased from private power producers.

Nizamani further lamented that salaries of needy workers were being held.

Union’s secretary general Khursheed Ahmed said that although workers are making sacrifices and facing injustices, they are being criticized by consumers and top echelons.

“Wapda is lighting houses from all walk of life including the poor and rich, and is strengthening the national economy of the country,” he added.