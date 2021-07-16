Govt vows to remove impediments to promote businesses

TASHKENT: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the present government was committed to remove impediments in the way of various businesses and industries, including in the pharmaceutical industry.

In an interactive session with Pakistani businessmen in Tashkent, the prime minister said unnecessary regulations were also being done away with to encourage and promote the Small and Medium Enterprises.

He said Pakistan and Uzbekistan have a lot of potential for joint ventures between the private sectors for mutual benefits.

Prime Minister Khan told the entrepreneurs that the government was also working to change NAB [National Accountability Bureau] law.

Khan, who gave a patient hearing to the proposals of the Pakistani businessmen and entrepreneurs, said all the decisions were taken in the Federal Cabinet after detailed discussion on every subject.

He agreed with a businessman that Pakistan has enormous potential in the pharmaceuticals industry, which was not being tapped due to the problems in the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan.

The prime minister also mentioned the NAB law and its fear as one of the impediments in attracting quality professionals required to head various institutions in the country.

He assured the Pakistani entrepreneurs of his government’s full cooperation in addressing their problems, adding that they will also be consulted before signing the free trade and preferential trade agreements.

Since Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin were from the business community, they better knew about the importance of promoting trade and industry, which was essential for wealth creation and the benefit of the country, he said.

The government was making every effort for the promotion of trade and industry. However, the businessmen should also pay maximum taxes for the betterment of the country, he added.