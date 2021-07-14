Grammy-winning singer Kenny Edmond, wife Nicole file for divorce

After just over seven years of marriage, Kenny Edmonds, better known as Babyface, and his wife Nicole Pantenburg are calling it quits.

In a joint statement, the former couple emphasized their mutual regard for one another and stated that their first focus is their 12-year-old daughter, Peyton.

‘’After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage. We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being,’’ they wrote in a statement.

They asked for ‘personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we traverse these new stages as a family,’ according to the statement sent to The Blast.

So far there’s no word on exactly what led to their decision to go their separate ways.

In 2007, the couple married and welcomed their daughter into the world the following year.

The Edmonds’ wedding ceremony was a lavish event that included such famous guests as Oprah Winfrey and singer-songwriter Carole B. Sager.