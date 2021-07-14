Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Grammy-winning singer Kenny Edmond, wife Nicole file for divorce

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 12:26 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Kenny Edmond

After just over seven years of marriage, Kenny Edmonds, better known as Babyface, and his wife Nicole Pantenburg are calling it quits.

In a joint statement, the former couple emphasized their mutual regard for one another and stated that their first focus is their 12-year-old daughter, Peyton.

‘’After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage. We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being,’’ they wrote in a statement.

They asked for ‘personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we traverse these new stages as a family,’ according to the statement sent to The Blast.

So far there’s no word on exactly what led to their decision to go their separate ways.

In 2007, the couple married and welcomed their daughter into the world the following year.

The Edmonds’ wedding ceremony was a lavish event that included such famous guests as Oprah Winfrey and singer-songwriter Carole B. Sager.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Kourtney Kardashian
2 hours ago
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker “are in it for the long haul”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker "are in it for the long haul"...
Amitabh Bachchan new film
2 hours ago
Glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan’s new character emanates

A glimpse of the new character from the legendary Indian actor Amitabh...
Millie Bobby
3 hours ago
Millie Bobby’s team responds to Hunter Ecimovic’s “Offensive” Remarks

Millie Bobby Brown's management has replied to TikToker Hunter Ecimovic's "offensive and...
Angelina Jolie
3 hours ago
Angelina Jolie spotted out shopping in LA with daughter

An American actress, filmmaker, Angelina Jolie was spotted out in Los Angeles...
Ayeza Khan Aishwarya Rai
3 hours ago
Ayeza Khan celebrates 19 years of Devdas, reenacting Aishwarya Rai’s dance

Pakistani superstar Ayeza Khan, who has the most fan following on social...
Lea Michele
4 hours ago
Lea Michele pays tribute to her late Boyfriend Cory Monteith

On the eighth anniversary of her ex-boyfriend Cory Monteith's death, American actress...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Sindh govt decides to shut Restaurants
2 mins ago
Sindh govt. decides to shut Indoor dine-in, Schools, Gyms From Tomorrow

The Sindh government has on Wednesday decided to shut primary schools, indoor...
Now no more Difficulty in Removing Blackheads with this Homemade Scrub
55 mins ago
Now no more Difficulty in Removing Blackheads with this Homemade Scrub

Who doesn't want healthy and glowing skin? A shining skin not just...
Vivo V23e Certified On an IMEI Database; Successor to Vivo V21e Already in Works
1 hour ago
Vivo V23e Certified On an IMEI Database; Successor to Vivo V21e Already in Works

Vivo V23e, the successor to Vivo V21e and new addition to the...
apple iphone series
1 hour ago
Apple may release a less-costly iPhone 14 Max next year

Apple is considering to create a less-costly iPhone 14 next year for...