Hailey Bieber Slams “Beyond False” Rumors About Justin Bieber’s Incident

American model, Hailey Bieber Blasts “Beyond False” Rumors Surrounding Las Vegas Incident Involving her husband Justin Bieber.

After accusations about her husband Justin Bieber surfaced, Hailey Bieber posted on Instagram Stories, “Don’t feed into the negative bulls–t peeps,”

Hailey Bieber addressed allegations regarding an alleged confrontation between her and Justin Bieber in Sin City on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 14.

“Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was,” the 24-year-old star began her caption, alongside a blurry photo that captured her and the pop star sharing a passionate kiss. “Had the best time surrounded by so much love.”

She then sounded off, “Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don’t feed into the negative bulls–t peeps [peace sign emoji].”

The outlet reported that the couple was walking through a hotel with their entourage following Justin’s performance at the new nightclub Delilah at the Wynn Las Vegas.