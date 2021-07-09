Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Harley-Davidson’s new LiveWire electric motorcycle is inexpensive

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 03:14 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Harley-Davidson's new LiveWire electric motorcycle is inexpensive

When Harley-Davidson introduced its first electric motorcycle in 2019, it was hindered by a high price tag and early production concerns. Following the separation of LiveWire as a separate brand earlier this year, the company is back with its second electric bike, hoping to solve those concerns.

The most eye-catching feature of the new Harley Davidson’s LiveWire One is its pricing. The electric motorcycle will cost you at least $21,999. That’s about $8,000 less than the original LiveWire’s price of $29,799 when it was released in 2019. Harley-Davidson told The media that with federal subsidies, most customers should be able to purchase the LiveWire One for less than $20,000.

However, a more appealing entry point is not the only change. Harley-Davidson has also increased the range of its motorcycles. The business says that the LiveWire One can travel 146 miles on a single charge when driving on slower city streets. In comparison, its predecessor had a maximum range of around 110 city miles.

The business claims that with a DC fast charger, you can charge the LiveWire One’s battery from dead to full in about an hour, or from zero to 80 percent in about 45 minutes. A six-axis inertial measurement unit is also included with the motorcycle to help with braking and turning.

On July 18th, Harley-Davidson will make its formal debut with the LiveWire One at the Progressive IMS Outdoors Northern California, formerly known as the International Motorcycle Show. In the meantime, the motorcycle is now available for purchase through the LiveWire website.

Customers in California, New York, and Texas will get first access to the LiveWire One because only 12 dealerships in those states are currently allowed to sell it. The bike, though, will be available at more dealers this fall.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Urban Forestry
5 mins ago
BOL EXCLUSIVE: Around 60,000 fruit, other saplings planted in Karachi under urban forestry

KARACHI: For the first time in Karachi, approximately 60,000 saplings of various...
PM orders performance
8 mins ago
PM orders performance evaluation on problems resolution basis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed to link the performance...
Sales Tax Exemption
23 mins ago
Sindh Revenue Board grants sales tax exemption on insurance firms’ services

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has granted sales tax exemption to...
Madonna
23 mins ago
Madonna compares Britney Spears’ “abusive” conservatorship to “slavery”

The current pop queen, Madonna shared a throwback photo of herself wearing...
withholding tax
39 mins ago
FBR collects Rs10 billion as withholding tax on non-cash banking transactions

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected around Rs10 billion...
PM Imran Meets IG Islamabad
47 mins ago
PM Imran, IG Islamabad Discuss Usman Mirza Arrest Case

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Friday expresses concerns regarding the law...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Urban Forestry
5 mins ago
BOL EXCLUSIVE: Around 60,000 fruit, other saplings planted in Karachi under urban forestry

KARACHI: For the first time in Karachi, approximately 60,000 saplings of various...
PM orders performance
8 mins ago
PM orders performance evaluation on problems resolution basis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed to link the performance...
Sales Tax Exemption
23 mins ago
Sindh Revenue Board grants sales tax exemption on insurance firms’ services

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has granted sales tax exemption to...
Madonna
23 mins ago
Madonna compares Britney Spears’ “abusive” conservatorship to “slavery”

The current pop queen, Madonna shared a throwback photo of herself wearing...