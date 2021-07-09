Harley-Davidson’s new LiveWire electric motorcycle is inexpensive

When Harley-Davidson introduced its first electric motorcycle in 2019, it was hindered by a high price tag and early production concerns. Following the separation of LiveWire as a separate brand earlier this year, the company is back with its second electric bike, hoping to solve those concerns.

The most eye-catching feature of the new Harley Davidson’s LiveWire One is its pricing. The electric motorcycle will cost you at least $21,999. That’s about $8,000 less than the original LiveWire’s price of $29,799 when it was released in 2019. Harley-Davidson told The media that with federal subsidies, most customers should be able to purchase the LiveWire One for less than $20,000.

However, a more appealing entry point is not the only change. Harley-Davidson has also increased the range of its motorcycles. The business says that the LiveWire One can travel 146 miles on a single charge when driving on slower city streets. In comparison, its predecessor had a maximum range of around 110 city miles.

The business claims that with a DC fast charger, you can charge the LiveWire One’s battery from dead to full in about an hour, or from zero to 80 percent in about 45 minutes. A six-axis inertial measurement unit is also included with the motorcycle to help with braking and turning.

On July 18th, Harley-Davidson will make its formal debut with the LiveWire One at the Progressive IMS Outdoors Northern California, formerly known as the International Motorcycle Show. In the meantime, the motorcycle is now available for purchase through the LiveWire website.

Customers in California, New York, and Texas will get first access to the LiveWire One because only 12 dealerships in those states are currently allowed to sell it. The bike, though, will be available at more dealers this fall.