Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde seems to be getting closer together

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

04th Jul, 2021. 02:20 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Harry styles

Olivia Wilde, an American actress, and director, and Harry Styles, a British musician, appear to be getting closer as their relationship grows.

Six months after rumors of their romance surfaced, a source spilled the beans to Entertainment Tonight about the couple and where their relationship is.

“It’s obvious that this was not a rebound or a short fling. They care so much about each other and have a deep connection,” said the source.

“They’re pretty low-key and have enjoyed being somewhat out of the public eye,” added the insider.

They collaborated on Wilde’s second film, Don’t Worry Darling, in which the former member of One Direction was cast opposite Florence Pugh as a replacement for Shia LaBeouf.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Aamir Khan
10 mins ago
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao reunite for the first time since their divorce

Aamir Khan, the Bollywood superstar, After 15 years of marriage has announced...
Megan Fox
35 mins ago
Megan Fox claims she realized Machine Gun Kelly was her “soulmate”

Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly have been the buzz of...
Nadia Jamil British Airways
45 mins ago
Nadia Jamil Left In Tears After British Airways ‘Merciless Treatment’

Veteran actress Nadia Jamil, who recently won her battle with breast cancer,...
Shah Rukh Khan
3 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan wants to feature in Alia Bhatt’s next production

Alia Bhatt announced the shooting of her debut film as a producer,...
Aamir Khan
4 hours ago
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announces their divorce

Aamir Khan, the Bollywood superstar, After 15 years of marriage has announced...
Naseeruddin Shah
4 hours ago
Naseeruddin Shah is doing “absolutely” well, confirms by a source

Naseeruddin Shah, the famouNaseeruddins Bollywood actor who was admitted three days ago...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Pakistan Navy medical camps
4 mins ago
Pakistan Navy Sets Up Free Medical Camps At Different Areas Of AJ&K

Pakistan Navy has on Sunday established free medical camps at different areas...
Aamir Khan
10 mins ago
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao reunite for the first time since their divorce

Aamir Khan, the Bollywood superstar, After 15 years of marriage has announced...
Euro 2020 semifinals
25 mins ago
Euro 2020: Full semifinal fixtures, Timings, Venue & confirmed teams

The UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final standoffs are confirmed following the completion of...
Megan Fox
35 mins ago
Megan Fox claims she realized Machine Gun Kelly was her “soulmate”

Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly have been the buzz of...