Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde seems to be getting closer together

Olivia Wilde, an American actress, and director, and Harry Styles, a British musician, appear to be getting closer as their relationship grows.

Six months after rumors of their romance surfaced, a source spilled the beans to Entertainment Tonight about the couple and where their relationship is.

“It’s obvious that this was not a rebound or a short fling. They care so much about each other and have a deep connection,” said the source.

“They’re pretty low-key and have enjoyed being somewhat out of the public eye,” added the insider.

They collaborated on Wilde’s second film, Don’t Worry Darling, in which the former member of One Direction was cast opposite Florence Pugh as a replacement for Shia LaBeouf.