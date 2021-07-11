Double Click 728 x 90
Have seen this adorable video of a dog napping and floating in the pool?

Muhammad Arsalan ArabWeb Editor

11th Jul, 2021. 09:46 pm
Dog

Have you ever seen those videos that leave you with a great smile on your face because they portray something so satisfying and peaceful? This Instagram video falls into that category well. It depicts Chewie, a 16-year-old dog.

The video is shared on Instagram page WeRateDogs. The caption reads, “This is Chewie. She is 16 years old, and paraplegic due to a neurological deficit. Her favorite thing to do is float. Her second favorite thing to do is take a nap while she floats. 14/10,”

The video of this cute dog has received over 250k likes since it was shared. It has also amassed a large number of comments. People couldn’t quit gushing about how adorable the whole thing was.

