Health guidelines issued against naegleria after two deaths reported in Karachi

Medical and Health Services Department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation KMC issued medical guidelines on Tuesday for prevention from naegleria after two deaths were reported due to the infection.

The department asked citizens to take precautionary measures and avoid bathing in stagnant water accumulated after a leakage or rainwater.

“Keep your head high while bathing in rivers, ponds, lakes and swimming pools at recreational places and use boiled water for bathing and ablution,” the guidelines read.

People with common cold or nasal congestion have also been advised to avoid rinsing their nose without boiled water.

“Use a tablespoon of bleach in a thousand liters of water to avoid naegleria infection. Clean the water tanks twice a year. If nausea, poor eyesight, lack of sleep are witnessed, consult a doctor immediately and strictly follow the instructions,” the guidelines further added.

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed said that citizens can be protected from dangerous and harmful germs by taking precautionary measures and improving the health and hygiene situation.

“Maximum awareness should be provided to the citizens in this regard. Prevention of other epidemics, including naegleria will be possible only when necessary measures are taken at the government level as well as awareness among the citizens themselves,” the administrator said.