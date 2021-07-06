Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Health guidelines issued against naegleria after two deaths reported in Karachi

Web DeskWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 08:07 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Health guidelines issued against naegleria after two deaths reported in Karachi

Medical and Health Services Department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation KMC issued medical guidelines on Tuesday for prevention from naegleria after two deaths were reported due to the infection.

The department asked citizens to take precautionary measures and avoid bathing in stagnant water accumulated after a leakage or rainwater.

“Keep your head high while bathing in rivers, ponds, lakes and swimming pools at recreational places and use boiled water for bathing and ablution,” the guidelines read.

People with common cold or nasal congestion have also been advised to avoid rinsing their nose without boiled water.

“Use a tablespoon of bleach in a thousand liters of water to avoid naegleria infection. Clean the water tanks twice a year. If nausea, poor eyesight, lack of sleep are witnessed, consult a doctor immediately and strictly follow the instructions,” the guidelines further added.

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed said that citizens can be protected from dangerous and harmful germs by taking precautionary measures and improving the health and hygiene situation.

“Maximum awareness should be provided to the citizens in this regard. Prevention of other epidemics, including naegleria will be possible only when necessary measures are taken at the government level as well as awareness among the citizens themselves,” the administrator said.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Seven methods to get the famous Korean glass skin
3 hours ago
Seven methods to get the famous Korean glass skin

Even if you aren't a skincare enthusiast, we're sure you've heard about...
Pak-Qatar Family Takafu
3 hours ago
Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, Dow University sign health services deal

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) has signed an agreement with the...
Berries health benefits
4 hours ago
These myriad health benefits of berries Will Blow Your Mind

Fruits are an essential part of a person’s healthy diet and provide...
Chlorophyll Drops Help You Fight Cancer, Lose Weight, and More
4 hours ago
Chlorophyll Drops Help You Fight Cancer, Lose Weight, and More

Drinking green liquids in the hopes of gaining health advantages, whether wheatgrass...
Chicken Nuggets
4 hours ago
Make Your Stomach Happy With Some Crispy & Tasty Chicken Nuggets

It's a very common thought that a person may stay happy if...
potentially toxic chemicals known as PFAS are common in cosmetics
5 hours ago
potentially toxic chemicals known as PFAS are common in cosmetics

A wide variety of cosmetics sold in the United States and Canada...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PIA
9 mins ago
PIA to deploy larger aircraft on Gulf routes

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will deploy Boeing-777 aircraft instead of...
Armeena Khan husband
13 mins ago
Armeena Khan Shares adorable photos with her Husband

Pakistani gorgeous actress Armeena Khan shared adorable photos with her husband, Fesl...
Babar-Awan
16 mins ago
Govt recommends referring domestic violence bill to Council of Islamic Ideology

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan has written...
State Bank of Pakistan
39 mins ago
SBP to penalise banks for failing to comply with housing loan disbursements

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday decided to impose...