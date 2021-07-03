HEC agrees to put on hold 2-year associate degree programs: sources

The Higher Education Commission – HEC agrees to delay the discontinuation of two-year associate degree programs, claimed sources.

The development came during an online session, where several vice-chancellors from private and public universities from across the country were in presence.

The vice-chancellors, stating distress over the termination of two-year degree programs, said it would not be possible to apply the new policy this year, asking for added time to implement it in an effective manner.

Following the concerns of the VCs, the HEC agreed to postpone the two-year associate degree and four-year graduation programs and said it would issue a notification in this regard soon.

Whereas, a notification was issued on November 17, 2020, by the HEC read that the commission had terminated the two-year programs after the academic year 2018 and then 2019.