Here’s how to get your Covid Vaccination certificate

As the Covid vaccination program in Pakistan gains traction and the number of vaccinated citizens increases by the day, one of the most often asked questions is: How can I obtain proof of vaccination/certificate of vaccination?

We’ve put up a quick guide to the vaccination certificate procedure and what to do if something goes wrong.

What is the procedure for obtaining the certificate?

To apply for a Covid-19 vaccination certificate online, go to the National Immunisation Management System (NIMS) website and enter your computerized national identity card information (CNIC).

The certificate fee is Rs100 and can be paid with a debit or credit card.

A certificate can also be downloaded if you have only been partially vaccinated, according to the website.

You can also receive your vaccination certificate from a National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) center.

The next step is to enter your name and nationality as they appear on your CNIC.

After that, you must enter your payment information.

Once the payment has been made, you can print a receipt, double-check your details, and that’s it! Your certificate is now available for download.

How do I change my details?

You can change specific information on your vaccination certificate, such as your name if it’s misspelled, your passport number, or your nationality, by visiting the website and re-entering your information, according to NIMS. It will then redirect you to a website where you can select “modify data on certificate” and correct your information.

The remainder of the steps are the same: submit your credit card information, pay the Rs100 cost, and download your certificate.

How do I get corrections done?

Mehar Khursheed, a spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department, said that every vaccination station in the province has a complaint desk. Citizens might contact the desks if there was a data input error, and they would look into it on a case-by-case basis.