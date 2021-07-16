Here’s how to get your Covid Vaccination certificate

Muhammad Arsalan ArabWeb Editor

16th Jul, 2021. 09:46 pm
Covid Vaccination

As the Covid vaccination program in Pakistan gains traction and the number of vaccinated citizens increases by the day, one of the most often asked questions is: How can I obtain proof of vaccination/certificate of vaccination?

We’ve put up a quick guide to the vaccination certificate procedure and what to do if something goes wrong.

What is the procedure for obtaining the certificate?

To apply for a Covid-19 vaccination certificate online, go to the National Immunisation Management System (NIMS) website and enter your computerized national identity card information (CNIC).

The certificate fee is Rs100 and can be paid with a debit or credit card.

A certificate can also be downloaded if you have only been partially vaccinated, according to the website.

You can also receive your vaccination certificate from a National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) center.

Covid Vaccination

The next step is to enter your name and nationality as they appear on your CNIC.

Covid Vaccination

After that, you must enter your payment information.

Covid Vaccination

Once the payment has been made, you can print a receipt, double-check your details, and that’s it! Your certificate is now available for download.

Covid Vaccination

How do I change my details?

You can change specific information on your vaccination certificate, such as your name if it’s misspelled, your passport number, or your nationality, by visiting the website and re-entering your information, according to NIMS. It will then redirect you to a website where you can select “modify data on certificate” and correct your information.

The remainder of the steps are the same: submit your credit card information, pay the Rs100 cost, and download your certificate.

How do I get corrections done?

Mehar Khursheed, a spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department, said that every vaccination station in the province has a complaint desk. Citizens might contact the desks if there was a data input error, and they would look into it on a case-by-case basis.

Adsense 300 x 250

Read More

Covid Vaccination
29 mins ago
Here’s how to get your Covid Vaccination certificate

As the Covid vaccination program in Pakistan gains traction and the number...
utility stores corporation
1 hour ago
Utility Stores Corporation managing director resigns

Islamabad: Utility Stores Corporation managing director Umer Lodhi has tendered his resignation...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
1 hour ago
PM links regional connectivity to economic growth

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has linked regional connectivity to economic growth,...
State Bank of Pakistan
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s foreign investment jumps 122.4% in FY21

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total inflows of foreign investment registered a significant increase of...
Pakistan Stock Exchange
1 hour ago
Stocks gain 206 points ahead of earnings results

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed the week on a bullish...
Banknotes coronavirus
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s economy gains momentum in 2020/21: SBP

KARACHI: The Pakistan economy has made an encouraging recovery during the last...