HMD Global Plans to Launch New Flagship on November 11

HMD Global could be launching a flagship Nokia smartphone soon. As per ITHome’s report, the Finnish company is working on a 5G flagship phone that will be launched in China on November 11.

ITHome’s report is backed by Zhang Yucheng, Product Manager of HMD Global for Nokia Mobile phones in China. He reportedly stated the same during the conversation with users on Weibo.

The company has not launched many flagship phones in the market. The latest flagship phone by Nokia is Nokia 8.3 5G, which has not yet been released in China.

HMD Global recently launched Nokia G20 in Pakistan, a budget-friendly phone. The smartphone features a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. It houses a quad camera setup. The company claims that the smartphone can last up to 3 days on a single charge.

The phone offers dual-sim powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.

The Nokia G20 runs Android 11 with two years of upgrade promised by the company.