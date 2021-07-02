Hong Becomes the First Blind Man To Climb Everest

Climbing Mount Everest is not an easy task, especially when you are blind. A 46 years old Chinese man becomes the first blind man to conquer the world’s tallest mountain. Zhang Hong made this journey by starting from the Nepal side of Everest. He thinks that all it takes is a really strong mind to make it happen.

The incredible climb was started on May 24 along with three altitude guides. He returned to the base camp on May 27.

Hong is not the first blind guy to do the impossible; in 2001, a blind American mountain climber named Erik Weihenmayer ascended the peak. Hong was inspired by this and began training with a mountain guide named Qiang Zi. Of course, the epidemic necessitated the closure of the peak for climbers last year, but it has been available to outsiders since April.

While sharing his experience, Zhong said that he was afraid at the start of the climb as he was not able to see, and also was not able to maintain his center of gravity. However, he kept on climbing facing all the difficulties head-on. He believes that this is the true meaning of climbing, you have to overcome the difficulties and dangers.

In low-oxygen conditions and terrible weather, Hong completed the last trek to the summit in more than 13 hours. His guide kept talking to him the entire time, maintaining his resolve. Zhang Hong admitted that a part of him wanted to quit up, but he knew he had to keep going.