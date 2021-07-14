Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for 14 July, 2021

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events coming your way. Know insights about your future with the help of astrology. Read your daily horoscope prediction to find out what’s in store for you today. Read predictions below for all the stars below:

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Money isn’t an issue as you work to increase your earning potential. It is recommended that you visit new places and meet new individuals. So relax. Someone at work is waiting for you in the wings, on whom you can completely rely.

You may feel full of energy today, but don’t get overstrained in your excitement. Frustration over something at home can lead to irritation. Someone may try to take advantage of your kind nature, so remain wary.

Love Focus: There is an outside chance of romance knocking at your door, so put your best foot forward.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You may be chastised for your lavish behaviour. You’ll hear some delicious rumours, but keep them to yourself. You might be spiritually inclined and take steps to rid yourself of negative energy. When it comes to making a decision, you’ll be on the proper track. Going on a vacation with the family will prove immensely exciting. Neglecting professional or academic front may prove most unfavourable.

Love Focus: Expect to have fun today on the romantic front, as you pull all stops!

Lucky Colour: Dark Purple

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Successfully completing a difficult task will enhance your professional reputation. Some people’s financial situation is expected to improve. A get-together with friends and family is planned. You might be able to direct someone who is straying in the wrong direction.

You will be able to get the better of someone you dislike on the social front. An opportunity to meet your near and dear ones may present itself today. You are likely to reorganise yourself at work.

Love Focus: Expect total bliss on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4,9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Despite your splurge, money will not be an issue! You will be able to persuade your family to support you and your ideas. A respite from your hectic routine will be much appreciated. Based on your abilities, you may be granted more responsibilities at work.

Someone who is close to you may seek your support. Those awaiting exam results can expect to do well.

Love Focus: The person you are in love with will offer you something you just can’t refuse!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Shy people are more likely to summon the guts to approach the person they secretly adore. Those driving should be cautious, as the stars do not appear to be in their favour. Moving to a new location will be a welcome shift. You can try to find health problems where there aren’t any!

Love Focus: Your impulsive nature and explosive temper is likely to get you on the wrong side of spouse today.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You’ve taken health steps that promise to keep you fit and energised. Today’s home front will be especially attractive for rest and leisure. A brief excursion out of town is sure to be enjoyable for you. Before signing on the dotted line, those seeking to purchase a home must first clear out all of the paperwork.

Financially, there is every likelihood of gains accruing from some investments done in the past. Things hanging fire for some time at work will show some progress.

Love Focus: Someone you are no more in love with may have to be shown the door.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Those who are sick are likely to benefit from a home remedy. On the family front, some volatility cannot be ruled out, especially in a shared family. A business trip will almost certainly be profitable. Be informed of the legal ramifications of a real estate transaction. A new venture turns profitable and will have the cash registers ringing in no time. Things look promising for those who feel a need for change from the present job.

Love Focus: Your first brush with love may leave you all goosepimply!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Your institute or group may conduct a sightseeing tour. You might consider purchasing a large household item. Because you are able to play your cards successfully on the academic front, a significant opportunity will be yours soon.

The likelihood of earning a strong return on investment appears to be high. On the professional front, you will be given the opportunity to advance up the corporate ladder. Your key to excellent health will be eating well and exercising on a regular basis. Someone in the family might need your help.

Love Focus: Those in a relationship will manage to keep the bonds strong.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

To stay energised, you’ll need to adjust your dietary habits. You might discover a new interest. Whatever you perform today will fall short of your superior’s expectations! This is the time to go all out for something you’ve been wanting to do for a long time.

You can expect an excellent time with family on a vacation. Shopping for exotic things will be fun. You will enjoy spending time with loved ones.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are set to become stronger through your own efforts.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Finding a superior who is cheerful might help you project your need. On the domestic front, there will be a flurry of wedding-related events in the near future. It is feasible to accompany someone on a travel.

You may have to keep someone at an arm’s length, if you want to retain your peace of mind. Those in the upper tax bracket will need to manage their finances well.

Love Focus: You will win over lover by your gift of the gab.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

In order to complete a project, you may need professional assistance. Those travelling overseas must be cautious with their valuables. You manage to stay fit by motivating yourself to work out. On the professional front, blowing your own trumpet will get you nowhere, so keep it calm.

Love Focus: Newlyweds will be much more at peace with each other now, than before.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

On the academic front, things are looking up. It will be easier to focus on more important things if you keep yourself away from things that aren’t your issue.

Today you can expect to have a good time with your buddies. It is predicted that you will have a professionally satisfying day in which you will be able to effectively finish all of your tasks. As wages rise, things start to look up on the financial front.

Love Focus: Those in love can plan an outing to spend time together.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer