Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for 16 July, 2021

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events coming your way. Know insights about your future with the help of astrology. Read your daily horoscope prediction to find out what’s in store for you today. Read predictions below for all the stars below:

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Homemakers may have a lot on their plates when it comes to decorating the house. Those contemplating a vacation are likely to experience a change of scenery. Making new acquaintances will be energizing. Your dedication to your chosen field is going to pay off handsomely.

Those who save are more likely to accumulate a large bank account. Don’t be afraid to ask for help if you need it on an academic level. On the home front, big changes are expected.

Love Focus: Mutual respect and concern for each other is likely to bring couples closer.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

There’s a lot to do around the house, but you might not be in the mood. A vacation could be scheduled to a location you’ve never visited before. On the academic front, your own efforts will make things work for you.

Boosting of finances is indicated and is likely to make you financially stronger. Skillful handling of a workplace situation will get you a pat on the back. Health remains satisfactory through own efforts

Love Focus: Lover may complain of your indifference, so handle the situation diplomatically.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You can be overcome by superstitious nonsense. The presence of a family elder can irritate you. Take up meditation or yoga to keep your body and mind in shape. Financially, things will settle down, and new income chances may present themselves.

Plans for a vacation may have to be revised! All will not be hunky-dory on the professional front. You can be upstaged at work by a close rival.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect to enjoy the day to the hilt.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Someone will most likely ask you to organise an event since you can add a touch of class. The elders will be able to pass the lonely hours by socialising with their neighbours. Do not put off until tomorrow what you can do today. You may be required to work longer hours at work, but you will get valuable experience.

You will bounce back to your old chirpy self today. Your bubbly nature is likely to attract people like moth to flame.

Love Focus: There is a likelihood of love blossoming into a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Pilgrimages are likely to be planned by religious people. On the domestic front, your plans will be carried out smoothly. Students who are taking a competitive exam might expect a good day. Someone might be able to assist you in regaining your social standing.

You can feel it in your bones that something positive is going to happen. A slow and steady approach will help you in taking firm control of the present.

Love Focus: Plans may be afoot for a romantic evening out.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Taurus

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A family member starting a new job or pursuing higher education will be a source of pride. The benefits of good financial management are likely to be realised. The market is anticipated to be hot for anyone selling real estate. On the academic front, your performance will be excellent.

You will find things moving your way on the professional front. Once you make up your mind, you have to have your way. You go from strength to strength on the professional front.

Love Focus: You will keep your partner’s romantic interest alive through your flirty ways!

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

Libra (September 24-October 23)

It will be a lot of fun to spend a vacation with friends and family. The state of your health is expected to improve. In property concerns, don’t trust even your closest friends; use your own judgement. It’s now or never to impress others! Networking provides advantages. On the professional front, good contacts will lead to new prospects. You’ll be able to stay motivated while working on a challenging task and see it through to completion.

Love Focus: Budding romance may find some sitting on Cloud Nine!

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You might not be in the mood to take on any extra responsibilities at home. Increases in home spending can make you nervous. Whatever you wished for in a school is about to become a reality.

In a controversial situation, you are likely to make the best decision. Don’t feel left out of what’s going on socially all around you; get out there and participate.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are likely to get lucky.

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Your self-centeredness might lead to a lot of pain. Negative thoughts can contribute to anxiety, so strive to maintain a positive attitude. Financial restraints that you’ve been experiencing recently are about to vanish. Those that matter are likely to compliment you on how well you performed on a specific task.

Love Focus: Space is what you may require today, so avoid lover in a tactful way!

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

It is recommended that you invest in your health by getting serious about fitness and workouts. Keep in mind that someone in your extended family may harbour negative feelings toward you, so be cautious.

Those that operate out of their homes are inclined to relocate to a more prominent location. It is likely that an outstanding payment will be received. Because things are going well for you both personally and professionally, you are likely to remain upbeat today.

Love Focus: Coming closer to the ones you love is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

At work, you can expect to have a good time if you do your job well. Today, pay attention to your partner to acquire correct advice on a problem. This is a fantastic day to buy or sell real estate. Now is a good time to make money, so put your best foot forward. Money may no longer be a problem. You love the company of people, especially of your own age group, so expect to be invited for a party or function.

Love Focus: Things may not be easy for those trying to catch someone’s eye.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Instilling a feeling of monetary value in a child may be necessary. It’s possible that travel plans are on your thoughts today. Those looking to sell their home are likely to obtain the asking price. In a business contract, a successful transaction is expected. You will have better health if you live an active lifestyle.

Someone may go back on his or her promise of returning your money today, which may leave you high and dry.

Love Focus: Those madly in love may think on the lines of securing their future together.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus