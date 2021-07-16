How to check if someone has blocked you on Facebook

Facebook, and social media in general, is an oddly fascinating realm. On some lucky days, you meet strangers who become your best friends, but on others, you meet all kinds of creeps.

It might sometimes feel like a party where everyone is having a blast, and other times it can feel like a warzone where keyboard warriors are dropping bomb after bomb of sarcasm, ruthlessness, and swear words.

When things grow heated and tempers flare, one party is very likely to be blocked by the other.

Here’s how to know whether you’ve been blocked on Facebook if you’re on the receiving end of the wrath.

1. Search Through Your Friend List

While deactivated accounts will still appear on your list with their display pictures, you won’t be able to view their profile if you click on them.

If someone has blocked you, their profile will not appear at all. This method does need some patience, but you will eventually discover if you have been blocked.

2. Search for Their Profile

One simple way to see if someone has blocked you on Facebook is to use the search bar at the top left corner of the screen to search for their Facebook profile. Things are well if the person’s profile appears, but if it does not, you have been blocked. If you see a tab on the person’s profile that says “Add Friend,” you’ve been unfriended and things can probably be talked out between you two.

Whether you can’t locate them in the search bar, you can double-check to see if you’ve been blocked or if the individual has just deactivated their Facebook account. Ask a friend of yours to search their Facebook page in the same way you did. If the search yields a positive result, you’ve been blatantly hacked off.

3. Go Through Your Facebook Memories

Memories, a nostalgic element of its application, was unlocked a few years ago. This feature allows you to look back at earlier posts and see who has liked and commented on them.

People who block you on Facebook still appear in your memories, but their profile name is written in black rather than blue. So that’s how you can tell who’s still there for you on Facebook and who’s blocked you.

4. See Your Facebook Groups

Checking your shared friends’ group is one technique to see if you’ve been blocked. You may be able to see their account even if you have been blocked if you are an administrator on any shared groups, however, their profile will be in black font. On the group, you may still be able to see their activities, but not their profiles.

5. Getting Blocked on Facebook Messenger

It’s possible that someone has blocked you on Messenger even if they haven’t blocked you on Facebook. Send a message to someone on Facebook Messenger to see if they have blocked you. You have been stopped from sending them messages if an error notice shows up that says, “This person isn’t available at the moment.”