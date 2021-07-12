Double Click 728 x 90
Hrithik Roshan sings Jadoo in a Bihari accent, watch video

Raba NoorWeb Editor

12th Jul, 2021. 08:06 pm
Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan shared a behind the scene video in which he was seen singing Jadoo, from his movie Koi Mil Gaya, in a Bihari accent on the sets of Super 30.

Hrithik played the role of a mathematical teacher in the movie.

Taking his Instagram, the Koi Mil Gaya actor shares the video for marking the two years of Super 30’s release as he captions the post, “#Super30 Memories.”

Take a look at his video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

In the video, Hrithik can be seen in his character Anand Kumar and was entertaining his crew members in his vanity van. While he sang the song, one of the members of his team provided background music. He then began singing the song in a Bihari accent as well.

