Huawei Nova 8i Announced with Snapdragon 662, 64MP Quad Camera, and 66W Charging

Huawei Nova 8i is the newest smartphone to join the Nova 8 family. It already has four smartphones – Nova 8 5G, Nova 8 Pro 5G, and Nova 8 SE.

The Huawei Nova 8i features a 6.67-inch FullHD+ LCD display. The display will be an “Edgeless Display” by Huawei, surrounded by 1.3mm bezels on the left and right sides, and a 1.35mm bezel on the top. The screen also has a pill-shaped cutout on the upper-left corner housing a 16MP selfie camera.

At the rear, the Huawei nova 8i has a quad-camera set up in a circular island; a 64MP primary, an 8MP ultra-wide, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Huawei says the back cover has a 4D curvature which “delivers precision-engineered rounded edges, for an ultra-smooth touch”.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 SoC is at the core of the phone with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone runs on EMUI 11 based on Android 10 instead of Android 11.

It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered with a 4,300 mAh battery, which can go flat to 6% in 17 minutes and fully charge in 38 minutes with the 66W charger.

The Huawei Nova 8i comes in Moonlight Silver, Interstellar Blue, and Starry Black colors.

It is currently up for pre-order in Malaysia in an 8GB/128GB variant for MYR1,299 (approximately PKR49,780) on Huawei’s online store.