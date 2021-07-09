Double Click 728 x 90
Huge cat comes to life on a massive billboard in Toyko, video went viral

Muhammad Arsalan ArabWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 07:45 pm
Huge cat

Here’s a video of a high-tech billboard in Tokyo depicting a 3D huge cat in today’s edition of odd videos that might make your jaw drop. The video has since gone viral after being posted across various social media platforms.

On a 1,664-square-foot LED screen, the film depicts the hyper-realistic feline. It is located in Tokyo‘s Shinjuku area. The video begins with a cat walking and meowing atop a high-rise.

The video was posted on Twitter by a user. The clip has had over five million views since it was posted, and the numbers are only rising.

Take a look at the video:

The video has gotten a lot of attention since it was posted. A video of the cat’s evening vision was also shared by another Twitter user.

