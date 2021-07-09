Huge cat comes to life on a massive billboard in Toyko, video went viral

Here’s a video of a high-tech billboard in Tokyo depicting a 3D huge cat in today’s edition of odd videos that might make your jaw drop. The video has since gone viral after being posted across various social media platforms.
On a 1,664-square-foot LED screen, the film depicts the hyper-realistic feline. It is located in Tokyo‘s Shinjuku area. The video begins with a cat walking and meowing atop a high-rise.
The video was posted on Twitter by a user. The clip has had over five million views since it was posted, and the numbers are only rising.
Take a look at the video:
今日の15時半ごろに現地で撮られた映像です。雑踏が思いのほかうるさいので、声の大きさは調整しなきゃ。再生時、音量注意です！⚠️ pic.twitter.com/8OsmcyyVOo
— 新宿東口の猫 (@cross_s_vision) July 5, 2021
The video has gotten a lot of attention since it was posted. A video of the cat’s evening vision was also shared by another Twitter user.
新宿の猫、夜は眠そうです。 pic.twitter.com/6I6annnYkh
— ノルさん🐈 (@nornornorsan) July 5, 2021