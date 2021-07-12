Imran Ashraf Performs on all Your Favorite Songs

Imran Ashraf started his career as a supporting actor in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. Alif Allah Or Insaan was the drama that gave him a kick and Ranjha Ranjha Kardi in which he played the iconic character of Bhola, that too took him to the heights of fame.

In the most recent episode of Voice Over Man, he performed a handful of our favorite Bollywood and Lollywood songs, leaving us all speechless.

Imran Ashraf is indeed one of the best performers in our industry. Imran Ashraf has been a part of multiple dramas and has struggled a lot to get an important place in the industry.

Imran Ashraf’s drama serial Raqs-e-Bismil has just ended and is still the most popular show in Pakistan. Imran Ashraf isn’t just an iconic actor but he also has a tuneful voice.