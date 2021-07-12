Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Imran Ashraf Performs on all Your Favorite Songs

Tahir Yameen

12th Jul, 2021. 07:21 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Favorite Songs

Imran Ashraf started his career as a supporting actor in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. Alif Allah Or Insaan was the drama that gave him a kick and Ranjha Ranjha Kardi in which he played the iconic character of Bhola, that too took him to the heights of fame.

In the most recent episode of Voice Over Man, he performed a handful of our favorite Bollywood and Lollywood songs, leaving us all speechless.

Imran Ashraf is indeed one of the best performers in our industry. Imran Ashraf has been a part of multiple dramas and has struggled a lot to get an important place in the industry.

Imran Ashraf’s drama serial Raqs-e-Bismil has just ended and is still the most popular show in Pakistan. Imran Ashraf isn’t just an iconic actor but he also has a tuneful voice.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

First Spell of Monsoon
2 hours ago
Shahid Afridi Enjoying the First Spell of Monsoon with his kids

Karachi and rain is such a rare phenomenon that all Karachiites have...
Millie Bobby
4 hours ago
Millie Bobby Brown is rumored to be dating Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi sparked dating rumors last month when...
Drunken Noodles
4 hours ago
Drunken Noodles: Follow this super simple recipe to enjoy the famous Thai dish

Drunken noodles are fiery and mouthwateringly tasty. Check out this simple recipe...
Rihanna
5 hours ago
Rihanna, beau A$AP Rocky can’t stop smiling while filming music video

Pop singer Rihanna and ASAP have sparked collaboration rumors after being seen...
Ariana Grande
5 hours ago
Ariana Grande Shares Photos from Her Honeymoon With beau

Ameican actress and singer, Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez shared photos...
Madhuri Dixit
6 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit celebrates 19 years of epic film ‘Devdas’

Madhuri Dixit, a Bollywood diva, commemorated the 19th anniversary of her epic...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PDM protest Sheikh Rasheed
3 mins ago
PTI govt pledges transparent elections in AJK

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government...
Pakistan should join digital development process for speedy growth: President Alvi
7 mins ago
Pakistan should join digital development process for speedy growth: President Alvi

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said that Pakistan should join...
Sara Ali Khan
7 mins ago
Sara Ali Khan lifts her bestie with both hands, Watch video

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is not just beautiful, she is strong...
World Bank
15 mins ago
World Bank and IMF support CBDCs at G20

The IMF, the World Bank, and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS)...