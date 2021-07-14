In Pictures: Have A Look At Dia Mirza’s Baby Boy Avyaan

Dia Mirza, a Bollywood actress, and her husband, Vaibhav Rekhi, a businessman, have welcomed their first child. On Wednesday, she revealed the news on Twitter.

Dia Mirza disclosed that she and Vaibhav Rekhi’s baby Avyaan was delivered prematurely on May 14 in a statement posted on her social media sites.

“To paraphrase Elizabeth Stone, ‘To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.’ These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav & my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU,” she wrote.

“A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section,” she added.