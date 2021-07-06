Double Click 728 x 90
In Virginia, sports betting has surpassed the billion-dollar threshold

Tahir Yameen

07th Jul, 2021. 12:33 am
sports betting

The Virginia Lottery has released its report on sports wagering activity submitted by licensed operators for the month of May, the fourth full month of reporting since Virginia legalized sports betting on January 21.

Between May 1 and May 31, 2021, Virginians wagered $226,963,573 (“handle”) and won $203,790,024, for a combined 10.21% operators win percentage (“hold”).

Virginia’s sports betting catalog of recognized leagues and events continues to grow, and gamblers have placed more than $1 billion in wagers on everything from golf, football, and motorsports to soccer and basketball until the end of May.

The seven certified operators included in May’s journalism were Betfair Interactive US LLC (FanDuel) in partnership with the Washington Football Team, Crown Virginia Gaming LLC (Draft Kings), BetMGM LLC, Rivers Portsmouth Gaming LLC (Rivers Casino Portsmouth), Caesars Virginia LLC (William Hill), WSI US, LLC (Wynn), and Unibet Interactive, Inc. A complete list of all approved operators can start here, under the “approvals” tab.

