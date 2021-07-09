Indian Bride wears jewellery made of Gol Gappas during weeding, Watch Viral Video

Golgappa is love, In a recent viral video, an Indian bride wore jewellry made by stringing together gol gappas (PaniPuri) is something crazy.

The video is shared by an Indian makeup artist Arthi on her Instagram page and the caption explains that the name of the bride is Akshaya and the groom’s name is Abhishek.

Captioning the post, make-up artist Arthi wrote, “Many congratulations to my pretty bride Akshaya and my groom Abhishek. This makeup was done at 3 am and this video was shot at 3 pm.”

She further mentioned, “Indian marriage games are truly a traditional and essential part of the Indian wedding extravaganza!”

Take a look at the video:

The video shows that the desi Bride Wears Gol Gappa Crown and Garland as guests surround her to witness the ritual.

The video has been viewed over 4.7 million times on Instagram since it was shared last month on the social media platform.