Indian delta virus, a threat in the resumption of economic activities

11th Jul, 2021. 11:22 pm
Indian Delta virus

The members of G20 countries have declared the Indian Delta Virus a threat to the resumption of economic activity.

In a statement, the finance ministers of the G20 countries warned that the rapidly spreading Indian Delta Virus was slowing down activities, hampering the recovery of the economy.

The G20 finance ministers have also expressed concern over the slowdown in the vaccination campaign in various countries.

Meanwhile, the French Minister of Economy says that the best economy has been predicted by the G20 countries, but the Indian type of coronavirus will turn everything upside down.

