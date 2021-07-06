Double Click 728 x 90
Inside Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s intimate wedding

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 11:12 am
Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton married over the weekend on the country singer’s 1,200-acre Oklahoma estate.

The estate has a chapel where the two married, as well as a big mansion, a horse stable, multiple ponds, and acres of greenery.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got married over July 4 weekend

The property spans 1,200 acres

When the pandemic struck, Gwen, a California native, began spending time in Blake’s home state, and the two, along with her children, quarantined there together.

They had been together for years, having met while working side by side on The Voice in 2014, but their sequestered time on the ranch brought them even closer.

When they got engaged in October, they planned to have their wedding there, which they did over the weekend when they married in the chapel that Blake had built on the property.

Gwen and Blake have mostly stayed at the home on the property since the start of the pandemic

Gwen and Blake were photographed inside the sacred edifice, which is constructed of stone and has a gorgeous glass window, for their engagement announcement shot.

The massive property boasts a four-bedroom home, ponds, a horse stable, and sprawling green fields

Shelton was formerly married to Miranda Lambert, but the couple divorced in July 2015. Stefani filed for divorce from Gavin Rossdale just weeks after their divorce, ending their 13-year marriage.

