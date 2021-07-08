Interior Ministry to list all foreigners in Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed

The Ministry of Interior has decided to register all foreigners living in the country and facilitate the return of all those Pakistanis who are stuck at the Torkham border.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said: “We have decided to register all foreigners present in the country. People having fake Afghan visas have been also arrested. Around 40 to 50 thousand people living in the country have no record for the last 70 years and every foreigner will now be registered.”

He said that an online visa service has been started which will guarantee visas that are issued to candidates within 30 days and cases have been progressed and forwarded to the Cabinet.

Rasheed distinguished that more than 4,000 Pakistanis are stuck at the Torkham border, and they want to go to Saudi Arabia or other Middle East countries.

He stated that he would talk to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and other apprehensive establishments to enable them in their return to the country.

The minister further stated that rapid coronavirus testing of the people aground at the border would be directed and those professed negative would be brought back to the country.