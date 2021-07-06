Double Click 728 x 90
International Tourism Should Be Restarted by the Governments; UNWTO Urges

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 01:44 pm
According to the latest data from the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), over the coming weeks and months, the global vaccination rollout and growing adoption of digital solutions for secure travel should result in an increase in the international movement.

According to the latest report on Travel Restrictions Report from the agency, as of June, 29pc of the worldwide destination have closed their borders for international tourism.

Out of these, more than half have close since May 2020 or longer, with the majority belonging to Asian and the Pacific islands.

On the other hand, only three countries; Albania, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic; have opened their borders for international tourism with no restrictions.

One-third of all destinations are partially closed, and 36% of those arriving ask for a negative COVID-19 test result. The findings support the trend toward more nuanced, evidence-and-risk-based approaches to travel restrictions in light of the dynamic epidemiological situation.

42pc of all destinations have imposed specific restrictions for the tourists with variants of concerns ranging from the suspension of flights and closing of borders to compulsory quarantine.

Furthermore, since most of the destinations where restrictions are strict have low rates of vaccination. The data also indicates a link between vaccination speed and easing of restrictions.

In comparison, destinations with greater vaccination rates and countries that can work together on harmonized norms and protocols, such as those used in the European Union’s Schengen region, are better positioned to allow tourism to progressively return.

“Governments are instrumental for the restart and recovery of tourism through collaboration, use of data, and digital solutions,” said UNWTO secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili.

At least 70pc of all the destinations in Asia and the Pacific are close, compared to 13pc in Europe, 20pc in the Americas, 19pc in Africa, and 31pc in the Middle East.

According to the report, the global tourist recovery would be slow as long as governments continue to counsel prudence.

Four of the top 10 source markets continue to discourage non-essential travel abroad (these four generated 25pc of all international movement in 2018).

