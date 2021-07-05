Is Asim Azhar Engaged To Model Merub Ali?

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar, who is very talented and got fame at a very young age. All his songs gather massive views on YouTube. He also has a significant fan following from India as well.

Recently, the news went viral about the engagement of Asim Azhar with fashion blogger and model Merub Ali who is a very good friend of the brilliant singer.

Netizens say that they both have got engaged in a private ceremony.

On Instagram, social media users are gossiping about their engagement and shared pictures of them which read they both are got engaged.

They both share an amazing friendship duo and have been spotted together a lot. Not only this, they both were seen doing jamming together. Merab was Hania Aamir’s friend too.