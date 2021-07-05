Double Click 728 x 90
Is Asim Azhar Engaged To Model Merub Ali?

05th Jul, 2021. 09:57 pm
Asim Azhar Engaged

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar, who is very talented and got fame at a very young age. All his songs gather massive views on YouTube. He also has a significant fan following from India as well.

Recently, the news went viral about the engagement of Asim Azhar with fashion blogger and model Merub Ali who is a very good friend of the brilliant singer.

Netizens say that they both have got engaged in a private ceremony.

On Instagram, social media users are gossiping about their engagement and shared pictures of them which read they both are got engaged.

Have a look:

They both share an amazing friendship duo and have been spotted together a lot. Not only this, they both were seen doing jamming together. Merab was Hania Aamir’s friend too.

