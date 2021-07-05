Double Click 728 x 90
Is Liam Payne back with his ex-fiancée Maya Henry?

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 04:33 pm
Liam Payne

Liam Payne’s followers are wondering if he and ex-fiancée Maya Henry will reunite anytime soon.

The musician took to Instagram to express his sentiments about making mistakes and letting go of loved ones, prompting followers to speculate that he was referring to his ex-girlfriend.

Payne also tagged his Maya in the sequence of stories and said, “I love you, we calm.”

“Don’t let someone go if you really want to love them even if you have to learn to love them through your own mistakes let your instinct tell you that you need them and keep them close we are always running out of time we never gain it,” the former One Directioner added.

In August of last year, Liam and Maya announced their engagement.

The artist only recently confirmed his single status on Steven Bartlett’s Diary of a CEO Podcast last month.

