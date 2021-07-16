Is Mahira Khan and Tom Cruise collaborated together?

Mahira Khan is a Pakistani actress. She is best known for portraying the role of Khirad Ashar Hussain in Momina Duraid’s Humsafar for which she received numerous accolades, including the Lux Style Award for Best Television Actress.

She went to India and also worked there in the movie Raees. Hamsafar was the drama that took her to the pinnacle of fame.

Mahira Khan runs a publication by the name of Mashion magazine and recently in a video, she answered all the assumptions of her fans.

When asked if she had signed a film deal with Tom Cruise, Mahira Said “Tom my love I am so sorry that this has leaked, I tried to hide it for so long but I couldn’t. And I am sure you are excited and I am sure your team has leaked it. But anyway I will see you soon”