Is Mahira Khan and Tom Cruise collaborated together?
Mahira Khan is a Pakistani actress. She is best known for portraying the role of Khirad Ashar Hussain in Momina Duraid’s Humsafar for which she received numerous accolades, including the Lux Style Award for Best Television Actress.
She went to India and also worked there in the movie Raees. Hamsafar was the drama that took her to the pinnacle of fame.
Mahira Khan runs a publication by the name of Mashion magazine and recently in a video, she answered all the assumptions of her fans.
When asked if she had signed a film deal with Tom Cruise, Mahira Said “Tom my love I am so sorry that this has leaked, I tried to hide it for so long but I couldn’t. And I am sure you are excited and I am sure your team has leaked it. But anyway I will see you soon”
Read More
Zindagi Song That Features Star Couple Sarah Khan And Falak Shabir Is Out Now
Actress Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabir are celebrating their wedding anniversary...
Ben Affleck introduces his kids to his lover Jennifer Lopez
American singer, actress, Jennifer Lopez believes that now is the proper moment...
Falak Shabir And Sarah Khan Are About To Debut As A Reel Pair In Zindagi
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are about to debut as a reel pair...
Actors give their two cents on the killing of dogs due to handler’s negligence
After a leaked CCTV footage of two German Shepherds attacking a...
Olivia Rodrigo looks smitten by Boyfriend Adam Faze in the recent photo
The 18-year-old vocalist of Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo, and the 24-year-old Hollywood...