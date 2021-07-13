Is Mahira Khan to star in a film alongside Tom Cruise?

Mahira Khan is one of the most popular actresses in Pakistan. The beauty enjoys a massive fan following and for all the obvious reasons. Khan also has a YouTube channel named ‘Mashion’ where she talks about fashion, lifestyle, and her personal life.

Recently she has released a video where she has answered fan assumptions about her. And guess what, the Raees actor has discussed Tom Cruise too!

A fan asked that “You have signed a film with Tom Cruise,” to which she replied jokingly Manner, “Tom, my love, I am so sorry that this has leaked. I tried to hide it for so long. I am sure you are excited and I am sure your team has leaked it. But anyway, I’ll see you soon!”

Meanwhile, the other assumption was made about her was she is ‘secretly married’ to which Mahira replies “No, I am not secretly married, Do you see a ring? If I do get married, then I will let all of you guys know. And do you think if I was married, all of you guys wouldn’t know? (Because now, everyone puts up Instagram Stories and things like that). Come on! I am not married, I am not even engaged,”

Mahira Khan then asks Siri’ to call her ‘secret husband’ and the virtual assistant on her phone responds by saying, “Calling secret husband”. And then the beauty goes, “Haw!”

Another quashed rumor about her cosmetic surgery is that she has undergone a nose job, to which she said, “Okay, you have got to zoom in to my nose. I have not gotten a nose job. If I had gotten a nose job, I would have been like… And Babar wouldn’t have to contour so much,” she referred to her makeup artist.

The Raees starlet then revealed that she has experienced body image issues just like any other woman. There are days when she feels depressed and anxious about her looks and body image.

“It would be a lie if I said that I struggle with body image issues. But I can empathise with body image issues. Everyone’s on social media, you don’t need to be a celebrity to go through that. Because the kind of images we are constantly putting out is unreal,” Mahira confessed.

“I struggle with a lot of other things. I struggle with anxiety, stress and sometimes, being myself. Like, I used to be able to laugh and talk, and be funny, whatever my sense of humour was. And now everything, even a caption, is taken and blown out of proportion, so it kind of makes you cagey,” explained the actress.

Watch the full video here: