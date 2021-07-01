Double Click 728 x 90
Islamabad Faces Shortage Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 10:39 pm
COVID-19 Vaccines Fell Short At The Expo Center Karachi

Islamabad faces a shortage of vaccines, amidst the ramped up mass coronavirus inoculation drive, a shortage of several vaccines is being observed in the federal capital, reported a private news channel.

According to the report, vaccine doses from AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and CanSino Bio are out of supply in the capital city.

Several vaccination centers have exhibited banners saying that the said vaccines are not available.

Meanwhile, China’s Sinopharm shot is only available to those seeking the second dose.

As the mass vaccination drive continues in the country, only Chinese vaccines are available for those seeking both the first and the second doses, especially Sinovac.

