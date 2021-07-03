Double Click 728 x 90
Islamophobia in west, 7 Pakistani Muslims die in Canada house fire

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

03rd Jul, 2021. 09:40 pm
canada house fire

Seven Pakistanis, including four children, died in a Canadian city when their house wedged fire, police said that concerns have been raised from the community about the rising Islamophobia in the west.

Police have stated that the home in Chestermere caught fire, at about 2:30 am following Canada Day celebrations.

Three adults and four children extending from four to 12 died in the fire, claimed police.

Cpl. Tammy Keibel said a boy and a girl, both 12, an eight-year-old girl, and a four-year-old boy perished in the fire.

A man and a woman both thought to be 38 years old and another woman around age 35 also died.

An adult man and four children were able to escape the fire, the officer said.

Local media reported that the home was owned by Amjad Kamal, the man who survived the fire.

“Amjad, his wife, and his five children were hosting his brother Asad Kamal and his wife and three children for a barbecue, after which they stayed overnight,” the report said.

Whereas, the reason for the fire is yet to be discovered by the police.

On the contrary, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims of this tragic incident. We also pray for the quick and full recovery of the injured.”

He said that the Consulate General in Vancouver is in contact with the pertinent Canadian establishment to determine the facts, and with the affected family to offer all possible help.

 

