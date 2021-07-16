It’s better to stay at home than go to award shows, says Mathira

Leading Pakistani bold actress and model Mathira gave important advice to showbiz stars.

While advising showbiz stars, she said that it is better for a person to stay at home than to go to award shows.

A short video clip of an interview of Mathira is going viral on social media in which the actress can be seen talking about award shows.

In the viral video clip, it can be seen that Mathira while talking to the host of the show, Noman Ijaz, says that if one wants to get fame, so they can get it at home, for which it is not necessary to go to award shows.

Mathira said that there are many people who admire the dress of actresses in award shows but at the back same people do their evil deeds for them.

“That’s why I believe it’s better to sit at home and stay away from things than to listen to people’s criticism,” she said.

While talking about her career she said that when I came into this industry, I was very scared of people.

“I am getting stronger with the passage of time and I believe that if someone says something to me, he will get an answer right away,” she said.

Mathira added that we should have fear for God, not humans.

It should be noted that the Hum Style Awards ceremony was held in the last few days in which the actresses wore western-style clothes due to which they faced a lot of criticism.