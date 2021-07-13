James Gunn claims that he is trying to make superhero movies less boring

James Gunn, a well-known filmmaker, is going to great lengths to ensure that the superhero films he directs are not too dull.

In an interview with SFX Magazine, the 54-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy director stated that he finds superhero films to be “boring,” which is why he is doing everything he can to ensure that his directorial debut is unique.

“They’re mostly boring to me right now! I loved them at the beginning and there are still people trying to do different things [with them], so it’s not a 100% rule, but a lot of them are boring. So I think it’s about bringing in other elements from different genres,” he said.

“I loved the idea of making a supervillain war caper film. Films like The Dirty Dozen and Where Eagles Dare, those are of different elements from the backdrop of war and the caper heist element, to the sneaking around, the high stakes, the adventure,” he went on to say.

“It gave me a great excuse to be able to create a film a genre I’ve loved since I was a little kid, and do it in a big way and not have to hold back,” he added.