Jamie Lynn Spears breaks her silence after Britney Spears’ court hearing

Jamie Lynn Spears has spoken out once more regarding her sister Britney Spears‘ attempt to dissolve her conservatorship due to fan harassment.

On Tuesday, July 6, the pop star’s sibling posted on her Instagram Story a screenshot of a Daily Mail headline: “Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn shares photos of her home life… after it’s revealed she is the ONLY family member not on singer’s payroll.” The Zoey 101 alum captioned the post, “Facts….now leave my broke-ass alone.”

Jamie Lynn, 30, made the tweet two weeks after Britney Spears, spoke in a virtual court session, pleading for the singer’s “abusive” 13-year conservatorship, which is partially managed by the sisters’ father and co-conservator, Jamie Spears, to be ended without a mental health evaluation.

Britney’s testimony has rekindled criticism of her entire family, with many fans accusing them of financially abusing her and failing to support their #FreeBritney movement.

Previously, Britney Spears expressed that she feels “hopeful” amid people recently resigning from her conservatorship team.

Following her manager, Larry Rudolph’s resignation this week, as well as her lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III’s request to no longer represent her, revealed by a source.

“She’s finally feeling hopeful about the future,” the insider shares. “She thinks people are resigning because they know she is speaking the truth. She is relieved her attorney resigned and hopes that if she can pick her own lawyer, it means the judge is leaning towards terminating the conservatorship.”

The source continues, “She’s trying to be patient and see what happens. She is happy that things are starting to happen, and that the truth has finally come out.”