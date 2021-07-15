Double Click 728 x 90
JoJo Siwa thanks Demi Lovato for sparking an awakening within her

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

15th Jul, 2021. 02:40 pm
JoJo Siwa

American dancer, JoJo Siwa opened up about her sexuality, praising Demi Lovato for igniting a sexual awakening in her as a result of one of the Grammy nominee’s 2015 music videos.

“Do you remember your dancer? Her name is JoJo Gomez, and you did Cool for the Summer together, the Dance Moms alum, 18, told Lovato on Wednesday’s episode of the 4D with Demi Lovato podcast.

“I remember seeing that and just being a little too interested,” Siwa confessed.

Demi Lovato, two-time Grammy nominee, and former Disney star has come out as nonbinary. In the first episode of their new podcast 4D, Lovato says, “Over the past year and a half, I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as nonbinary.

“I didn’t come out until 2017,” the pop star shared. “But Cool for the Summer was, like, 2014, 2015. So, like, that to me, it was my way of saying, ‘I’m not ready to come out, but …’

