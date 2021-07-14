Jordanian company acquires Pakistan-based Edmatrix

KARACHI: An award-winning Jordanian EdTech company, Abwaab, has acquired Pakistan-based e-learning platform Edmatrix, a statement said on Wednesday.

“In 2020 when the pandemic hit, we set out to transform the education sector in Pakistan. We care a whole lot about providing affordable quality education to any learner, anywhere and we did our best to provide the most fulfilling learning experience,” the statement issued by Edmatrix said.

“Now we’re teaming up with Abwaab to accomplish bigger things. Abwaab has established itself as a premier online learning platform in the MENA Region. Having already ramped up operations in Egypt, Abwaab now has its eyes set on Asia. Their vision to transform learning outside conventional classrooms matches ours and we’re thrilled to be a part of Abwaab’s first move into the Asian market.”

“Our team is passionate about creating impact in Pakistan, and joining forces with Abwaab will enable us to unlock massive potential,” it said.

Speaking about why they decided to sell so early, Edmatrix’s co-founder and CEO Raja Ahmed Shuja told MENAbytes that they had very quickly realised that the problem they were trying to resolve is present across all the markets in the region,

“We can unlock the real potential of the region only through education. By partnering up with Abwaab, we won’t only be able to accelerate our pace but create a much bigger impact by enabling millions of students across the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan. The two companies share the same mission and values,” he added.

Sabri Hakim, co-founder and COO of Abwaab, in a statement, said: “Our mission to provide the highest-quality education and make it accessible and affordable to each and every student regardless of [the] socioeconomic background aligns perfectly with Edmatrix’s. We’re proud to have them on board, as we embark on a journey to change the way students learn in our part of the world.”

“We didn’t make it this far alone. We’d like to thank all our learners who have backed us and given priceless feedback that enabled us to provide a better learning experience. We would also like to thank our team, our investors and all of our supporters for their unrelenting encouragement and commitment towards making Edmatrix a success,” he said.