Josh Peck Addresses Drake Bell’s “Upsetting” Attempted Child Sentencing

Josh Peck speaks out in support of former Drake & Josh co-star Drake Bell, who was recently convicted for attempted child endangerment after pleading guilty.

On Thursday, July 15, Josh spoke with Variety at the Los Angeles premiere event for Disney+’s Turner & Hooch series.

During the conversation, the publication inquired about Drake’s two-year probation and 200 hours of community service sentenced in Cleveland court on Monday, July 12.

“It’s upsetting, and it’s an unfortunate situation,” Josh said. “It’s disappointing.” The pair starred together on the Nickelodeon comedy series, which signed off in September 2007 after four seasons.

Drake, whose real name is Jared Drake Bell, pleaded guilty to attempted child endangerment, a fourth-degree felony, and transmitting material harmful to kids, a first-degree misdemeanor, on Zoom on June 23.

On June 3, he had been taken into custody by Cleveland police and charged with both counts, to which he initially pleaded not guilty.