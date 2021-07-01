Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Judicial Commission Formed To Investigate Death of Usman Kakar

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 11:08 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
usman kakar

The Baluchistan government has formed a judicial commission to investigate the death of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s Senator Usman Kakar.

In a notification, the additional secretary of the home department said that the Baluchistan government has set up a jurisdictional commission encompassing two judges Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Nazir Ahmad Langu from the Balochistan High Court, after authorization from the court’s chief justice.

The judicial commission, is established under the Baluchistan Tribunals of Inquiries Ordinance, 1969

Whereas the commission has been tasked to find out the cause of Kakar’s death and acquiesce a report within 30 days.

On the contrary, the development comes four days after the Baluchistan government had projected the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the death of senator Kakar.

Usman Kakar, a senior leader of the PkMAP, had passed away on June 21 in Karachi.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Prince Harry
14 mins ago
PHOTOS: Prince Harry and Prince William’s emotional reunion

At the inauguration of their late mother Princess Diana's statue, Prince Harry...
1 hour ago
Ghana Ali’s Latest Picture With Husband

Ghana Ali Raza is a Talented Pakistani television, film, and theater actress....
Pakistan, India hold Brigade Commander level flag talks
1 hour ago
Pakistan and India Exchange Lists Of Prisoners

Pakistani and Indian officials exchanged the lists of the nationals deteriorating in...
COVID-19 Vaccines Fell Short At The Expo Center Karachi
2 hours ago
Islamabad Faces Shortage Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Islamabad faces a shortage of vaccines, amidst the ramped up mass coronavirus...
Ainak Wala Jin
2 hours ago
‘Ainak Wala Jin’ returns to screens as ‘Return of Nastoor’

Ainak Wala Jin is one of Pakistan's most popular television series. The...
2 hours ago
Food security is the biggest challenge for Pakistan: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that food security has become a matter...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Prince Harry
14 mins ago
PHOTOS: Prince Harry and Prince William’s emotional reunion

At the inauguration of their late mother Princess Diana's statue, Prince Harry...
1 hour ago
Ghana Ali’s Latest Picture With Husband

Ghana Ali Raza is a Talented Pakistani television, film, and theater actress....
Pakistan, India hold Brigade Commander level flag talks
1 hour ago
Pakistan and India Exchange Lists Of Prisoners

Pakistani and Indian officials exchanged the lists of the nationals deteriorating in...
COVID-19 Vaccines Fell Short At The Expo Center Karachi
2 hours ago
Islamabad Faces Shortage Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Islamabad faces a shortage of vaccines, amidst the ramped up mass coronavirus...