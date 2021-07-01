Judicial Commission Formed To Investigate Death of Usman Kakar

The Baluchistan government has formed a judicial commission to investigate the death of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s Senator Usman Kakar.

In a notification, the additional secretary of the home department said that the Baluchistan government has set up a jurisdictional commission encompassing two judges Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Nazir Ahmad Langu from the Balochistan High Court, after authorization from the court’s chief justice.

The judicial commission, is established under the Baluchistan Tribunals of Inquiries Ordinance, 1969

Whereas the commission has been tasked to find out the cause of Kakar’s death and acquiesce a report within 30 days.

On the contrary, the development comes four days after the Baluchistan government had projected the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the death of senator Kakar.

Usman Kakar, a senior leader of the PkMAP, had passed away on June 21 in Karachi.