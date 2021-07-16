Julia Roberts’ 16-Year-Old Daughter makes her Red Carpet Debut

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

16th Jul, 2021. 10:32 am
Julia Roberts

Hazel Moder, an American actress Julia Roberts‘ daughter, is 16 and has already walked the red carpet.

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s children rarely get to be in the spotlight, July 10 was a particularly memorable day for the star-studded family.

Julias’ husband of nearly 20 years, Danny Moder, and their daughter Hazel Moder walked the red carpet together at the opulent Cannes Film Festival for the screening of Sean Penn’s drama Flag Day, on which Danny worked as cinematographer.

Hazel’s red carpet look was reminiscent of the 1990s, with a lace shirtdress and black Mary Janes. Her hair was pulled back into a basic ponytail, and she smiled for the cameras alongside her father, who was dressed in a navy suit.

Julia and Danny welcomed Hazel and twin brother Phinnaeus back in November 2004. The actress gave birth to their younger son Henry three years later.

Adsense 300 x 250

Read More

Ben Affleck
12 mins ago
Ben Affleck introduces his kids to his lover Jennifer Lopez

American singer, actress, Jennifer Lopez believes that now is the proper moment...
Cardi B
36 mins ago
Cardi B teams up with Normani as both stars appeared in ‘Wild Side’

In the video for "Wild Side," which was released on Friday, July...
Julia Roberts
1 hour ago
Julia Roberts’ 16-Year-Old Daughter makes her Red Carpet Debut

Hazel Moder, an American actress Julia Roberts' daughter, is 16 and has...
Jannat Mirza wedding
2 hours ago
Jannat Mirza Announces Her Wedding Date

Jannat Mirza, a young emerging Lollywood actress and Pakistan's most popular TikTok...
Minal Khan
16 hours ago
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram Got vaccinated

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram is a Pakistani actor and businessman who, although not...
Cat
16 hours ago
WATCH: Cat reacts to human singing ‘You Are My Sunshine’

“You are my sunshine, my only sunshine. You make me happy when...