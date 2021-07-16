Julia Roberts’ 16-Year-Old Daughter makes her Red Carpet Debut

Hazel Moder, an American actress Julia Roberts‘ daughter, is 16 and has already walked the red carpet.

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s children rarely get to be in the spotlight, July 10 was a particularly memorable day for the star-studded family.

Julias’ husband of nearly 20 years, Danny Moder, and their daughter Hazel Moder walked the red carpet together at the opulent Cannes Film Festival for the screening of Sean Penn’s drama Flag Day, on which Danny worked as cinematographer.

Hazel’s red carpet look was reminiscent of the 1990s, with a lace shirtdress and black Mary Janes. Her hair was pulled back into a basic ponytail, and she smiled for the cameras alongside her father, who was dressed in a navy suit.

Julia and Danny welcomed Hazel and twin brother Phinnaeus back in November 2004. The actress gave birth to their younger son Henry three years later.