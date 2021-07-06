Double Click 728 x 90
Kajol instructed paparazzi to keep their distance as she walked to a charity event

Raba NoorWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 06:28 pm
Kajol

Bollywood actress Kajol recently became a part of a charity event where she ensured that social distancing was maintained. The actor was invited to distribute raincoats to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers.

As she entered the event, Kajol was seen gesturing to the photographers present at the venue to move back as she said, “social distancing please.” The photographers immediately stepped back and gave her way to enter the building.

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In the video, The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress can be seen wearing a brown printed top along with a pair of black pants for the event.

