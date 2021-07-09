Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Kanye West assisting Kim Kardashian with the KKW rebranding

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 02:30 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no longer together but they continue to be successful business partners.

She had already announced that her KKW Beauty website would be temporarily unavailable due to rebranding.

Due to her divorce from Kanye West, fans anticipated that she will eliminate the “W” from the firm name.

According to a source close to the company, the Yeezy designer has been assisting Kim with rebranding.

“Fun little fact, Kanye helped come up with the new name,” the source said.

“Kim’s decision to rebrand has nothing to do with dropping the W in KKW since she has not changed her legal name and still goes by West,

“It has been in the works for awhile, and Kanye actually helped Kim to come up with the new brand name.”

Previously, Irina Shayk and Since Kanye West have been secretly dating for a few months. According to the Daily Mail, the couple was previously seen together in Provence, France, where they were staying at the exclusive Villa La Coste boutique hotel.

According to a source, the supermodel has been ‘completely’ enamored by the US rapper since he began courting her a few weeks ago.

Furthermore, the insider revealed that Kim has no objection to Kanye moving on after their divorce.

The reality star and entrepreneur filed for divorce from the rapping fashion designer in February after almost seven years of marriage

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Madonna
23 mins ago
Madonna compares Britney Spears’ “abusive” conservatorship to “slavery”

The current pop queen, Madonna shared a throwback photo of herself wearing...
2 hours ago
Iqra Aziz Treats Fans With Her Growing Baby Bump In A Candid Picture

Mommy-to-be Iqra Aziz has treated fans with her growing baby bump as...
Scott Disick’s
2 hours ago
Scott Disick’s girlfriend Amelia extends love and wishes to his daughter

Scott Disick's girlfriend Amelia Hamlin expressed her love and best wishes to...
Bella Hadid
3 hours ago
Bella Hadid confirms her relationship with Marc Kalman

American model, Bella Hadid recently made her love for her reported lover...
Atif Aslam
4 hours ago
Atif Aslam, Sajal Aly unveil first poster of their music video ‘Rafta Rafta’

The first poster for Pakistani musicians Sajal Aly and Atif Aslam's next...
Young Father
5 hours ago
Young Father Meets Newborn Son After His Pregnant Wife Is Killed

A young father is celebrating his son's birth while mourning the death...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Harley-Davidson's new LiveWire electric motorcycle is inexpensive
5 mins ago
Harley-Davidson’s new LiveWire electric motorcycle is inexpensive

When Harley-Davidson introduced its first electric motorcycle in 2019, it was hindered...
Urban Forestry
5 mins ago
BOL EXCLUSIVE: Around 60,000 fruit, other saplings planted in Karachi under urban forestry

KARACHI: For the first time in Karachi, approximately 60,000 saplings of various...
PM orders performance
8 mins ago
PM orders performance evaluation on problems resolution basis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed to link the performance...
Sales Tax Exemption
23 mins ago
Sindh Revenue Board grants sales tax exemption on insurance firms’ services

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has granted sales tax exemption to...