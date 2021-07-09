Kanye West assisting Kim Kardashian with the KKW rebranding

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no longer together but they continue to be successful business partners.

She had already announced that her KKW Beauty website would be temporarily unavailable due to rebranding.

Due to her divorce from Kanye West, fans anticipated that she will eliminate the “W” from the firm name.

According to a source close to the company, the Yeezy designer has been assisting Kim with rebranding.

“Fun little fact, Kanye helped come up with the new name,” the source said.

“Kim’s decision to rebrand has nothing to do with dropping the W in KKW since she has not changed her legal name and still goes by West,

“It has been in the works for awhile, and Kanye actually helped Kim to come up with the new brand name.”

Previously, Irina Shayk and Since Kanye West have been secretly dating for a few months. According to the Daily Mail, the couple was previously seen together in Provence, France, where they were staying at the exclusive Villa La Coste boutique hotel.

According to a source, the supermodel has been ‘completely’ enamored by the US rapper since he began courting her a few weeks ago.

Furthermore, the insider revealed that Kim has no objection to Kanye moving on after their divorce.

The reality star and entrepreneur filed for divorce from the rapping fashion designer in February after almost seven years of marriage