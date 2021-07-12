Karachi can’t handle the incursion of additional Afghan migrants, Nasir Hussain Shah

Sindh Information Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, said on Monday that Afghan migrants could enter Pakistan if civil war breaks out in the bordering country.

He stated that during a summit with European Union (EU) Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara, who called on him here in Karachi.

In the meeting, consensual relations, forced labor of children including trade, labor laws, radical situation, Afghanistan sanctuary situation, and ongoing expansion projects in Sindh were discussed by the EU.

While addressing the meeting, Nasir Shah stated that in case of a civil war in Afghanistan, Sindh including Karachi would not be able to handle the incursion of migrants.

“Karachi is already hosting millions of Afghan refugees and does not have the capacity to bear the burden of additional Afghan refugees,” he added.

The minister has questioned the federal government to settle down the Afghan immigrants in exceptional camps along the border with Afghanistan.

Earlier, the Sindh government had demanded of the federal government to establish camps for them in Punjab, KP, and erstwhile FATA.

Whereas, the Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Ismail Rahu in his statement said Afghan residents can transfer to Pakistan after a possible civil war in the country as the departure of US forces has initiated.

The border with Afghanistan should be wrapped to stop the invasion of Afghan expatriates and sites should be customary in Punjab, KP, and the former FATA.

“Sindh especially Karachi is already facing population problems and cannot host more refugees as they also pose law and order threat.”