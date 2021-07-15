Kareena Kapoor Khan’s second son Jeh broke the internet with his hide-and-seek picture

First picture of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s younger son Jeh leaked from her book on pregnancy.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been very picky. Not only has the couple avoided sharing photos of their infant, but they have also made a point of maintaining strict anonymity. However, a picture of Kareena and Jeh appears to have been leaked on the Internet. The picture was first posted on Instagram by the fan page ‘therealkareenakapoor’, which has over 5 million followers. However, there’s no official confirmation.

In the apparent leaked photo, Kareena can be seen, plating a kiss on the newborn’s forehead as the baby sleeps in his cradle

Along with the photos, a note from Kareena has also been surfaced on the internet. “To the most attractive men in my life, my strength, my world – Saifu, Taimur, and Jeh.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor)

While the couple has yet to reveal the name of their second child, Kareena’s father, renowned actor Randhir Kapoor, recently confirmed that they have named their second son, Jeh. “Yes, Kareena and Saif’s son has been named Jeh recently,”

Saif and Kareena welcomed their elder son, Taimur, in December 2016. Their younger son Jeh was born in February 2021.