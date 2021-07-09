Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan reveal the name of their second child

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son in February this year but have not revealed his face, or his name yet.

According to an Indian report, Kareena and Saif have been calling their second son ‘Jeh’.

While the Laal Singh Chaddha actress and Saif are yet to confirm and officially announce their second son’s name.

Reportedly, the duo has several names in their minds, including Mansoor, which is the name of Saif Ali Khan’s father, and cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

The name ‘Jeh’ means ‘blue crested bird’.

Following Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s decision to protect their daughter Vamika’s identity, Saif and Kareena too have tried their best to keep their newborn baby’s identity hidden from the media. However, Kareena has often given glimpses of her baby on social media without revealing his face.