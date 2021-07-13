Double Click 728 x 90
Kashmiris will soon achieve their goal of freedom: President Alvi

13th Jul, 2021. 02:38 pm
Kashmiris will soon achieve their goal of freedom: President Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday terming the resistance of Kashmiris ‘just and selfless’ against India’s illegal Indian occupation said the day was not far when they would achieve their goal of freedom.

“That day is not far Insha’Allah. We shall see,” the president said in his message on Kashmir Martyrs’ Day shared on the Twitter.

The president said the courage and determination of brave Kashmiris against the subjugation of India was undeterred.

“I salute my Kashmiri brothers and sisters on Kashmir Martyrs’ Day. The spirit of the 22 martyrs of 13 July, 1931, has been kept alive by their descendants who demand self-determination as guaranteed by the international community,” he said.

He reiterated Pakistan’s support for the just cause of Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“Pakistan will continue to provide diplomatic, political and legal support to the Kashmiris in IIOJK till they achieve their goal of freedom,” he said.

