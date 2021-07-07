Double Click 728 x 90
Kate Winslet reveals she uses two different shades of foundation

07th Jul, 2021. 11:44 am
Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet has revealed her beauty and skincare routine after being make-up-free for the majority of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 45-year-old Mare of Easttown star, who was announced as L’Oréal Paris’ newest spokesperson last month, also revealed she uses two different shades of foundation depending on her menstrual cycle.

‘’Depending on my cycle, my skin can be a little bit more inflamed,’’ she explained in a new interview this week with Allure.

The actress went on to say: ‘’At the beginning of my cycle, my skin is a lot more even. In the middle of my cycle, everything fires up a little bit, so I mix a couple of tones.’’

Winslet also spoke about not scrutinizing her skin as she begins to notice her face ‘changing a little bit more in the last year.’

‘What I’ve found is that — to my relief — I’m just going easy on myself. I’m at an age now where things are changing all the time,’ the Oscar winner said.

The skin on her neck and back of her hands is also ‘really different now,’ and she needs ‘some serious TLC.’

Later in the interview, the mother-of-three acknowledged that her feet ‘nearly look unrecognizable’ because she hasn’t had a pedicure or visited a salon since the outbreak began.

The four-time Golden Globe winner also mentioned that she is a good makeup artist, but that she doesn’t spend much time staring in the mirror other than brushing her teeth and moisturizing.

